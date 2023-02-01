Jharkhand High Court takes suo motu cognizance of Dhanbad high-rise fire tragedy

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognizance of the Dhanbad high-rise fire tragedy in which 14 people were charred to death.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice Deepak Roshan issued a notice to the state government in the incident. The court, while referring to news reports, took cognizance of the fire tragedy.

The case will be heard again on Thursday. At least 14 people, including women and children, were charred to death on Tuesday after a major fire broke out on the second floor of 'Ashirwad Tower' in the Joraphatak area of Dhanbad, around 160 km from the state capital Ranchi.

Family members, who lost their near and dear ones in the devastating fire, were finding it difficult to identify charred bodies at a hospital here.