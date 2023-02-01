J’khand HC takes suo motu cognizance of high-rise fire

Jharkhand High Court takes suo motu cognizance of Dhanbad high-rise fire tragedy

At least 14 people were charred to death in the fire at a Dhanbad high-rise building

PTI
PTI, Ranchi,
  • Feb 01 2023, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 15:51 ist
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out at, multi-storey building in Dhanbad. Credit: PTI

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognizance of the Dhanbad high-rise fire tragedy in which 14 people were charred to death.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice Deepak Roshan issued a notice to the state government in the incident. The court, while referring to news reports, took cognizance of the fire tragedy.

The case will be heard again on Thursday. At least 14 people, including women and children, were charred to death on Tuesday after a major fire broke out on the second floor of 'Ashirwad Tower' in the Joraphatak area of Dhanbad, around 160 km from the state capital Ranchi.

Family members, who lost their near and dear ones in the devastating fire, were finding it difficult to identify charred bodies at a hospital here.

