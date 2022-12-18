Jharkhand horror: Man arrested after wife found chopped into pieces, probe initiated

Jharkhand man held after wife found chopped in pieces

At least 13 body parts have been recovered from different parts of the district so far and a probe is on

PTI
PTI, Sahibganj (Jharkhand),
  • Dec 18 2022, 15:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A man was on Sunday arrested here after his wife was found chopped into pieces, with body parts dumped in different areas of the district, a police officer said on Sunday.

The case, similar to the Shraddha Walkar murder in Delhi, has left the locals in shock, he said. The victim, a 22-year-old woman, was the second wife of 28-year-old Dildar Ansari, the officer said.

Local residents spotted the victim's body parts, which were being dragged by dogs, in Boria area of the district, and the police was subsequently informed about the matter.

Also Read | Inspired by Mehrauli case, Rajasthan man kills aunt, chops body into pieces; parts dumped at different places

"At least 13 body parts were recovered from different parts of the district. On inspection, it was found that the parts were of a 22-year-old woman, a resident of Donda Pahar in Boria area. Locals were left aghast at the incident," Jagannath Pan, the officer in-charge of Borio Police Station, told PTI.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sahibganj) Rajendra Kumar Dubey said some of the body parts of the victim were found in an abandoned house in the district.

After initial probe, Ansari was arrested in connection with the murder, Dubey said, without divulging further details.

Senior police officers are in the locality looking into the matter, the SDPO said, adding that more details will be available following a thorough investigation. 

