Jharkhand IAS officer skips ED date; agency issues fresh summons for Apr 24

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh summons to Jharkhand IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan asking him to appear before it on April 24 for his questioning in a money laundering investigation linked to alleged illegal land sale, official sources said Friday.

The ED, early this week, had asked the bureaucrat to appear before it on April 21 at its regional office in Ranchi.

A lawyer for the 2011-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer appeared before the agency on Friday asking for deferment of the summons as he sought a fresh date saying his client will return to the state capital on Saturday evening.

Sources said Ranjan has been issued a fresh summon and has been asked to appear now on April 24. His statement will be recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

Ranjan's lawyer Abhishek Krishna Gupta said, "Since he is out of town and would return on Saturday evening, we have sought any other date next week and assured the ED that he will appear for questioning and extend full cooperation to the agency probing the case."

The officer was questioned briefly by the agency on April 13 when searches were carried out in this case at his premises and those of some others in Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal.

An assistant registrar of assurances of West Bengal government based in Kolkata has also been asked to depose on May 2, ED sources had said.

The agency had arrested a total of seven people, including a Jharkhand government officer, after these raids.

The action was taken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the agency is looking at more than a dozen land deals, including one relating to defence land, wherein a group including land mafia, middlemen and bureaucrats allegedly "connived" in forging land deeds and documents from as early as 1932.

Lands of the poor and the downtrodden were "usurped" as part of this fraud, ED sources had said.

To launch its investigation under the PMLA, the federal agency took cognisance of a police FIR of forgery of some personal identification documents registered by the civic authorities concerned.

The agency, according to the sources, has recovered a number of fake seals, land deeds and registry documents during the searches. This is the second case in which a Jharkhand-cadre IAS officer has come under the scanner of the ED. Last year, the ED had raided and arrested IAS officer Pooja Singhal in a money laundering case.