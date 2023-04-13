Jharkhand IAS officer's premises raided by ED in money laundering case

ED raids Jharkhand IAS officer's premises in PMLA case

The raids are taking place at a total of 22 places in Jharkhand, Bihar and Bengal

PTI
PTI, Ranchi,
  • Apr 13 2023, 12:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 15:40 ist
Visuals from IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan's residence in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Credit: ANI Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches at multiple premises, including that of an IAS officer, in Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal in connection with a money laundering probe linked to an alleged land grab case, official sources said.

The raids are taking place at a total of 22 places in these states and the premises of Jharkhand cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Chhavi Ranjan, who served as the Deputy Commissioner in state capital Ranchi earlier, are being searched.

The premises linked to some private persons and some other state government officers are also being searched, they said.

The action is being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

