Jharkhand: Man shot dead, face crushed with stone

Police said that prima facie it is suspected that Munda was shot dead and his face was crushed with stone to conceal his identity

PTI
PTI, Chaibasa,
  • Sep 23 2022, 12:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2022, 12:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man was shot dead and his face crushed with stone in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Friday.

The body of Sukhram Munda was found on Thursday in extremely Naxalism-affected Lanji village in Toklo police station area, they said.

Munda went to the weekly market on Monday and was missing since, they added.

Police said that prima facie it is suspected that Munda was shot dead and his face was crushed with stone to conceal his identity.

The incident is being probed from all angles, including personal enmity and Naxal activity, they said. 

Jharkhand
India News

