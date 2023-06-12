J'khand man strangles son to death for asking for Rs 10

Jharkhand man strangles son to death for asking for Rs 10

The incident came to light when the deceased's 15-year-old sister returned home after working in a brick kiln and she raised an alarm

PTI
PTI, Chatra (Jharkhand),
  • Jun 12 2023, 18:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2023, 18:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A 48-year-old man allegedly strangled his 12-year-old son to death for asking for Rs 10 in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Karailibar village in Bashishtnagar police station area, around 200 km from Ranchi.

"Both parents of the boy, identified as Pappu Kumar, were in an inebriated condition around 9 am, and were quarrelling when the boy asked for Rs 10 from his father, sparking a violent reaction from the accused, identified as Bilesh Bhuiyan," Bashishtnagar police station in-charge Ghulam Sarwar said.

Read | Father kills son over chicken curry in Dakshina Kannada

Prima facie, it seems the boy was strangled to death by his father, he said, adding that however, it was not yet known why the boy had asked for Rs 10.

The incident came to light when the deceased's 15-year-old sister returned home after working in a brick kiln, and she raised an alarm.

The accused was arrested and the body sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Crime
murder
Jharkhand

Related videos

What's Brewing

SpaceX's new recruit: 14-year-old joins Starlink

SpaceX's new recruit: 14-year-old joins Starlink

Prehistoric bird-wing flutes unearthed in Israel

Prehistoric bird-wing flutes unearthed in Israel

Has Indian Test team lost its best shot at glory?

Has Indian Test team lost its best shot at glory?

Cyclone Biparjoy: How are cyclones named?

Cyclone Biparjoy: How are cyclones named?

This temple in Mumbai does not have a permanent idol

This temple in Mumbai does not have a permanent idol

Dutch vlogger harassed in Bengaluru, video goes viral

Dutch vlogger harassed in Bengaluru, video goes viral

Who is Sini Shetty, India's Miss World representative?

Who is Sini Shetty, India's Miss World representative?

Matheran emerges as Mumbaikars' favourite vacation spot

Matheran emerges as Mumbaikars' favourite vacation spot

RBI right again to peg interest rates

RBI right again to peg interest rates

 