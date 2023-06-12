Jharkhand man strangles son to death for asking for Rs 10

A 48-year-old man allegedly strangled his 12-year-old son to death for asking for Rs 10 in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Monday, police said.
The incident took place in Karailibar village in Bashishtnagar police station area, around 200 km from Ranchi.
"Both parents of the boy, identified as Pappu Kumar, were in an inebriated condition around 9 am, and were quarrelling when the boy asked for Rs 10 from his father, sparking a violent reaction from the accused, identified as Bilesh Bhuiyan," Bashishtnagar police station in-charge Ghulam Sarwar said.
Prima facie, it seems the boy was strangled to death by his father, he said, adding that however, it was not yet known why the boy had asked for Rs 10.
The incident came to light when the deceased's 15-year-old sister returned home after working in a brick kiln, and she raised an alarm.
The accused was arrested and the body sent for post-mortem examination, he added.
