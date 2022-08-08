Cash seized Jharkhand MLAs: 1 from Assam summoned

Jharkhand MLAs’ cash seizure case: West Bengal Police summons Assam businessman

The West Bengal Police has summoned Assam-based businessman Ashok Kumar Dhanuka in connection with its probe

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Aug 08 2022, 11:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 12:29 ist
West Bengal police personnel detain three Jharkhand Congress MLAs after a huge amount of cash was found in their vehicle on Saturday. Credit: PTI File Photo

The West Bengal Police has summoned Assam-based businessman Ashok Kumar Dhanuka in connection with its probe into the Jharkhand MLAs’ cash seizure case.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal pasted a notice on the gate of Dhanuka's residence in Guwahati, asking him to appear before investigators in Kolkata on Monday, sources said.

Also Read—Jharkhand MLAs' cash seizure: Bengal CID teams ‘detained’ in Delhi, Guwahati

Despite repeated attempts, the businessman could not be reached for comments.

Three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand -- Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari -- were arrested by West Bengal Police on July 31, after Rs 49 lakh in cash was seized from a car in which they were travelling.

It is not immediately known when sleuths of the CID put up the notice on the gate of Dhanuka's residence.

