Jharkhand political crisis deepens: CM Soren, ruling MLAs leave in three buses

  Aug 27 2022
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren being garlanded during distributing appointment letters to youths and inaugurating various development projects at Netarhat. Credit: IANS Photo

Amid the deepening political crisis in Jharkhand due to the uncertainty over Chief Minister Hemant Soren's fate as an MLA, Soren and ruling legislators were seen leaving for an unknown destination on three buses.

The three buses were occupied by the legislators of the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD coalition and guarded by security personnel.

Sources said the legislators are being shifted to a "friendly state", which could either be West Bengal or Chhattisgarh. Both the states have non-BJP governments.

The development took place soon after a marathon third round of a meeting of legislators of the ruling alliance at the chief minister's residence to chalk out a strategy to deal with the emerging scenario.

Governor Ramesh Bais is likely to send the order of disqualification of Soren as an MLA to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday, Raj Bhavan sources said.

