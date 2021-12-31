Jharkhand power crisis: Jayant Sinha threatens dharna outside CM's residence

Jayant Sinha threatens dharna outside Soren's residence

Sinha, a former Union minister, said power supply to districts, including Hazaribag and Ramgarh, has been erratic

PTI
PTI, Hazaribag,
  • Dec 31 2021, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2021, 22:41 ist
Hazaribag MP Jayant Sinha. Credit: PTI File Photo

Hazaribag MP Jayant Sinha, who was diagnosed with Covid-19, on Friday said he would stage dharna outside Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence in Ranchi as soon as he recovers if the power crisis in the seven districts in North Chotanagpur region is not resolved.

Sinha, a former Union minister, said power supply to these districts, including Hazaribag and Ramgarh, has been erratic, affecting lakhs of people for the last few months.

Power supply in the area has been disrupted due to non-clearance of DVC's dues of Rs 2,174 crore by Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd (JBVNL), he said.

Sinha urged the chief minister to take up the issue on priority so that people, who are getting power for only eight-ten hours a day, do not suffer.

Sinha said he has apprised Union Power Minister RK Singh about the crisis.

The minister assured him that the crisis would be resolved but the Jharkhand government should clear the dues of the DVC first, the BJP MP said.

Sinha said he also held a discussion with the DVC but was told that the state government should clear its dues. 

