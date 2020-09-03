Jharkhand reports 1,029 new Covid-19 cases; state's tally at 44,862

Jharkhand's Covid-19 caseload rose to 44,862 on Thursday as 1,029 more people tested positive for the infection, while 10 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 438, a health official said.

The fresh infections have taken the number of active cases in the state to 14,677, while 29,747 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

The state has tested 20,846 samples for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the official added.