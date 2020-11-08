Jharkhand reports 340 new Covid-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Jharkhand reports 340 new Covid-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Jharkhand now has 4,566 active coronavirus cases, while 98,776 people have been cured of the disease so far

PTI
PTI, Ranchi,
  • Nov 08 2020, 11:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2020, 11:42 ist
Women show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Jharkhand Assembly bypolls, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Credit: PTI Photo

Jharkhand's Covid-19 tally mounted to 1,04,239 as 340 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Sunday.

The death toll rose to 897 after two more patients succumbed to the disease, he said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The two fatalities were reported from Ranchi and Hazaribagh, the official said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of new cases at 86, followed by East Singhbhum at 41.

State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Jharkhand now has 4,566 active coronavirus cases, while 98,776 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 27,341 samples for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, he added. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jharkhand
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Remembrance of drives past

Remembrance of drives past

Dancing the dilemmas away

Dancing the dilemmas away

'God Bless America': World media react to Biden's win

'God Bless America': World media react to Biden's win

Brewing a craft

Brewing a craft

A ravaged earth and the long wait for relief

A ravaged earth and the long wait for relief

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

DH Toon | US elections and a 'filthy' defeat

DH Toon | US elections and a 'filthy' defeat

 