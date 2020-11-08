Jharkhand reports 340 new Covid-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Jharkhand's Covid-19 tally mounted to 1,04,239 as 340 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Sunday.

The death toll rose to 897 after two more patients succumbed to the disease, he said.

The two fatalities were reported from Ranchi and Hazaribagh, the official said.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of new cases at 86, followed by East Singhbhum at 41.

Jharkhand now has 4,566 active coronavirus cases, while 98,776 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 27,341 samples for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.