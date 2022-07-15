Jharkhand schools pulled up for changing weekly offs to Friday, state govt reverts holiday to Sunday

Forty-three schools in Muslim-dominated areas of Jharkhand’s Jamtara districts were pulled up for unilaterally changing their weekly holiday from Sunday to Friday.

The state government on Wednesday dissolved the schools’ management committees and made Sunday the official weekly holiday again, The Times of India reported.

Jamtara district education officer (DEO) Abhay Shankar carried out investigations and found from the block education officers that some schools made this change on their own over two years ago.

“Subsequently, 43 such schools were located and their management committees dissolved on Wednesday,” Shankar told the publication. “This had been happening after lockdown but was brought to my notice recently,” he added.

The headmasters of these schools, who were also the secretaries of school management committees of several middle and high schools in Jamtara, allegedly gave into the demands of some parents.

An outraged Dumka MP Sunil Soren shot off a letter to the Union HRD Ministry to bring the matter to the Centre’s notice.

However, Congress’s Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari called this an overreaction. “The Dumka MP is giving a trivial matter a communal colour. What is wrong in observing weekly holiday on any other day than Sunday, especially where the bulk of students comes from the Muslim community?” he asked.