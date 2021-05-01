Jharkhand sees record 145 Covid deaths, 5,961 new cases

PTI
PTI,
  May 01 2021
  • updated: May 01 2021, 06:51 ist
Representative image: iStock photo

Jharkhand's Covid-19 toll soared to 2,540 with a record 145 single-day Covid-19 deaths, while 5,961 fresh cases pushed the coronavirus tally to 2,27,450, a health department bulletin said on Friday.

The state now has 55,877 active cases following the recovery of 1,69,033 patients, it said.

State capital Ranchi faced the maximum brunt of the virus as it witnessed 59 deaths, followed by Ramgarh (13), Dhanbad (11) and Hazaribagh (8).

The fresh cases include 1,539 infections in Ranchi and 890 in East Singhbhum, the bulletin said.

In the past 24 hours, a total of 36,291 samples were tested for Covid-19, it added.

