Jharkhand Speaker withdraws suspension of 4 BJP MLAs

Jharkhand Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato on Thursday withdrew the suspension of four MLAs of BJP, the main opposition in the state, and adjourned the House proceedings till 12.50 pm amidst ruckus by the saffron party.

The House was adjourned barely 21 minutes after it assembled at 11:14 am as BJP raised slogans seeking justice to woman police officer Sandhya Topno, who was recently mowed down by cattle smugglers in Ranchi and demanding a CBI probe into it.

Raising slogans 'Sandhya Ke Hatyaro Ko Phansi Do' and 'Gow Hatya Bandh Karo,' the legislators trooped into the well of the House.

After the House began its proceedings, the state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam requested the speaker to withdraw the suspension of the BJP legislators, which was accepted.

The speaker suspended Bhanu Pratap Shahi, Dhulu Mahto, Jaiprakash Bhai Patel and Randhir Singh of the saffron camp on Tuesday till August 4 for their unruly behaviour.

When the question hour began the BJP lawmakers trooped into the well of the House demanding justice to Sandhya Topno and party MLA Biranchi Narayan said there should be a CBI inquiry in the case.

Amidst shouting of slogans by BJP members in the House, the speaker adjourned proceedings from 11.35 am till 12:50 pm.