Jharkhand: Sr citizens, disabled can cast postal votes

Senior citizens and persons with disabilities will be able to vote through postal ballot for the first time in India's electoral history during the Jharkhand Assembly elections starting November 30.

However, for voters from essential services, they will have to wait till the Delhi Assembly elections, which is to be held by early February, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora told a press conference.

The option of the postal ballot will be available for voters who are more than 80 years of age and those who are disabled following an amendment in the Conduct of Election Rules.

All such voters in the above categories will have to apply for the Postal Ballot within five days of notification for election in their Assembly Constituencies if they wish to use the option.

"Commission has directed to the Chief Electoral Officer, Jharkhand to take necessary steps for the dissemination of information and facilitation to the above categories of voters," Arora said.

He also said to ensure ease of participation and active engagement of persons with disabilities in the election process, the Commission has directed to issue Accessible Photo Voter Slips with Braille features to persons with visual impairment over and above normal photo voter slips to be issued.