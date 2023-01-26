Jharkhand tableau showcases legendary tribal hero Birsa Munda, Baidyanath Temple

Jharkhand's tableau showcased legendary tribal hero Birsa Munda and the famous Baidyanath Temple with Sohrai paintings on its side panels at the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path.

Munda had fought against the British in the 19th century and is revered as the "God of the Earth" in tribal society. His statue was placed in the front of the tableau.

The Baidyanath temple, also known as Baidyanath Dham, is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and is located in Deoghar district of Jharkhand.

Lakhs of devotees of Lord Shiva throng the temple to perform "jal abhishek" in the month of Shravan every year.

Sohrai paintings are still present in the caves of the hills of Hazaribagh district of the state.

Artistes performing Paika dance alongside the tableau added to the magnificence of the spectacular montage