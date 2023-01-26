Jharkhand tableau showcases legendary tribal hero Birsa Munda, Baidyanath Temple

Jharkhand tableau showcases Baidyanath Temple

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 26 2023, 13:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2023, 13:08 ist
Munda had fought against the British in the 19th century and is revered as the "God of the Earth" in tribal society. His statue was placed in the front of the tableau. Credit: Screengrab DD National

Jharkhand's tableau showcased legendary tribal hero Birsa Munda and the famous Baidyanath Temple with Sohrai paintings on its side panels at the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path.

Lakhs of devotees of Lord Shiva throng the temple to perform "jal abhishek" in the month of Shravan every year.

Also Read | ICAR showcases millets in Republic Day tableau as UN celebrates India's superfoods

Sohrai paintings are still present in the caves of the hills of Hazaribagh district of the state.

Artistes performing Paika dance alongside the tableau added to the magnificence of the spectacular montage

Check out DH's latest videos

Jharkhand
India News
republic day 2023
Republic Day
Kartavya Path

