Jharkhand teacher stokes row by asking children to learn Pakistan, Bangladesh anthems

An unwarranted controversy seems to have erupted at a private school in Jharkhand where the students of kindergarten (KG) were asked to learn the national anthems of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The directives were issued by a school teacher Shaila Parveen who assigned the KG students the task to learn national anthems as part of the ‘homework’ in a WhatsApp group during online classes last week. She reportedly shared the lyrics and videos of national anthems of the two countries through the WhatsApp group.

The issue was brought to the notice of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren when state BJP spokesperson Kunal Sarangi tweeted the matter.

The teacher, however, clarified that she did so as per the school management’s decision which was aimed at enhancing the knowledge of the UKG and LKG students.

Sources in Jharkhand told Deccan Herald on Monday that the private school in Ghatshila in East Singhbhum district was merely implementing a project where students were supposed to be taught the national anthems, symbols, emblems, birds, animals and flags of all the neighbouring nations.

However, as the directive kicked up an unseemly row, Sanjay Mallik, the Principal of the school - Sant Nandlal Smriti Vidya Mandir, tendered an unconditional apology and withdrew orders to learn national anthems of neighbouring country.

“We apologise if we have hurt anyone’s feelings or sentiments…. This is to inform you that you need not learn the national symbols and the national anthems of any country except India. This is for strict compliance,” the order issued by the school Principal said.

The District Education Officer (DEO) Shivendra Kumar has, meanwhile, issued a notice to the school seeking clarification on the issue.