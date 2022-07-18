Jharkhand: Teenaged wife ‘kills’ husband for asking her not to wear jeans

The police on Monday detained a teenaged girl following a complaint by her in-laws that she killed her 18-year-old husband during a fight over her wearing jeans, an officer in Jharkhand’s Jamtara district said.

Her husband died on July 16, four days after falling on a pile of bamboo during the altercation, Jamtara Sub-Divisional Police Officer Anand Jyoti Minz said. She loved to wear jeans but her husband did not like that. The tribal couple quarrelled frequently over the issue since their marriage around four months ago.

Also Read | Minor raped in Delhi, acid poured into mouth; NCW shoots off letter to Police

After receiving the complaint, a police team reached Gopalpur village and detained Pushpa Hembram who is 17 years old. According to preliminary investigation, Hembram on July 12 returned home from a fair donning a pair of jeans leading to a fresh bout of quarrel with her husband Andolan Tudu who told her that married women should not wear that kind of apparel.

During the ugly altercation, the couple came out of the house and Tudu, who was in an inebriated state, suffered injuries after falling on bushes and a pile of bamboo. However, they returned to their room after some time, Minz said.

His health condition deteriorated the next morning and Tudu’s family members took him to a hospital in Jamtara town, from where doctors referred him to Patliputra Medical College and Hospital in Dhanbad. He succumbed there on July 16.

“The family members reported the matter to Jamtara police today and accused Hembram of killing her husband. We went to the village to investigate the case. We interrogated local people about the incident,” the SDPO said.

Asked about reports in local media that Tudu was stabbed by his wife, Minz said nobody had seen that. “The police team even searched for the knife allegedly used in the incident but did not find it so far. We are waiting for the post-mortem examination report,” the officer said.

The police are investigating the case from all angles, he said.