Jharkhand will follow Centre's decision on coronavirus lockdown: Chief Minister Hemant Soren

  Apr 14 2020
Jharkhand will go along with the Centre's decision on the extension of lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus as it is a "collective responsibility", Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday, the last day of the 21-day lockdown, amid indications of a two-week extension to try to halt the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed 51 lives in the last 24 hours.

"On the lockdown, the state will go along with the country. This is the collective responsibility of all states," Soren told reporters.

The state government had announced lockdown on March 22, three days before it was announced nationwide.

"Enforcing lockdown or opening the lockdown, both are a challenge," Soren said.

During Modi's video conference with chief ministers on Saturday, Soren had said that any decision to lift or extend the lockdown will be a challenge for Jharkhand. 

