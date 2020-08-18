Jharkhand woman cuts tongue hoping it will bring her daughter-in-law back

As a part of a superstitious ritual, a woman from Jharkhand cut off her tongue to offer it to Lord Shiva in the hope that it would make her missing daughter-in-law come back home, Times Now reported. The incident took place in Jharkhand’s NIT campus under RIT police station in Seraikela-Kharsawan.

After performing the ritual of cutting her tongue to please Lord Shiva, the woman initially refused to go the hospital. However, upon convincing, she later agreed to go to the MGM Medical College & Hospital in Jamshedpur.

As per the Police reports, the woman works as a domestic help and was identified as Lakshmi Nirala. She is now stable and is recovering, although she is unable to speak at the moment.

The woman's husband Nandu Lal Nirala told the Hindustan Times that Lakshmi decided to take this drastic step after her daughter-in-law Jyoti went missing with her child on the evening on August 14.

Nandu said that they started searching for Jyoti on Friday, August 14 itself but failed to locate her. Nandu along with his son, then approached the police on Saturday evening. The next day, Lakshmi started praying and cut her tongue using a blade before Lord Shiva as an offering.

According to Nandu, his wife took this step when someone advised her to do so.