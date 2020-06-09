Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,330

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,330

PTI
PTI, Ranchi,
  • Jun 09 2020, 14:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2020, 14:41 ist
Health workers wearing PPE kits on their way to screen the residents of Hindpiri area to detect COVID-19 cases, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Ranchi, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Credit/PTI Photo

 The number of COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand has risen to 1,330 with 187 new infections reported, the state government said on Tuesday.

In a bulletin, the state government said 187 COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, the highest single-day spike in coronavirus infection since the outbreak of the pandemic on March 31, taking the state's tally to 1,330.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

On Monday night, a bulletin had said that that the state has reported the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 147 infections.

Of the total 1,330 COVID-19 cases, the number of active cases was 804 as 519 people have recovered from the disease and seven people have died of the infection, it said.

Three deaths were reported from Ranchi district three, and one each from Bokaro, Giridih, Koderma and Simdega About five lakh migrants have returned to Jharkhand since May 1. At least 1,066 migrants have tested positive for COVID-19, the bulletin added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Jharkhand

What's Brewing

Brazil accused of manipulating COVID-19 death toll

Brazil accused of manipulating COVID-19 death toll

Ground penetrating radar reveals buried Roman city

Ground penetrating radar reveals buried Roman city

Fossil of 2 million-year-old frog found in Argentina

Fossil of 2 million-year-old frog found in Argentina

Part of China's Great Wall not built for war: study

Part of China's Great Wall not built for war: study

Floyd's classmates recall 'big brother' who inspired

Floyd's classmates recall 'big brother' who inspired

Why economic nationalism is a wrong turn for India

Why economic nationalism is a wrong turn for India

 