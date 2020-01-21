Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India: Report

Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India: Report

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 21 2020, 14:49pm ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2020, 14:49pm ist
elhi has made marginal improvement in reducing air pollution. (Reuters photo)

Coal-belching Jharia in Jharkhand continues to be the most polluted city in India, while Delhi has made marginal improvement in reducing air pollution, according to a Greenpeace India report released on Tuesday.

Delhi is the 10th-most polluted city in India. It was at the eighth spot a year ago.

Jharkhand's Dhanbad, known for its rich coal reserves and industries, is the second-most polluted city in India, according to the report based on analysis of PM10 data from 287 cities across the country.

Lunglei in Mizoram is the least polluted followed by Meghalaya's Dawki, according to the report.

Six of the top-10 polluted cities are in Uttar Pradesh -- Noida, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Allahabad, Moradabad and Firozabad.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Jharkhand
Delhi
Uttar Pradesh
Noida
Allahabad
Firozabad
Meghalaya
Mizoram
Comments (+)
 