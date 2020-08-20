Jitan Ram Manjhi dumps Grand Alliance, Lalu’s kin joins JD(U)

Former Chief Minister of Bihar, Jitan Ram Manjhi, on Thursday, dumped the Grand Alliance, also called the Mahagatbandhan. Manjhi, who is president of the Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM), is likely to join the BJP-led NDA.

“We have been demanding that a coordination committee be set up within the Grand Alliance. But our pleas fell on deaf ears. So we decided to part ways,” said Santosh Manjhi, son of senior Manjhi, refusing to indicate whether his party will merge with the JD (U) or will be another constituent of the NDA.

The RJD, meanwhile, wished Manjhi well. “He joined Mahagatbandhan when he deserted NDA after being humiliated there. We gave him all the respect, made his son Santosh an MLC from RJD quota, gave HAM ample seats during Lok Sabha polls, yet they have grievances,” said Mritunjay Tiwary, spokesperson of the RJD.

Chandrika Rai joins JD(U)

Meanwhile, Lalu’s ‘samadhi’ (father-in-law of Tej Pratap Yadav) Chandrika Rai on Thursday joined JD (U) along with two other RJD MLAs: Faraz Fatmi and Jai Vardhan Yadav.

Chandrika’s daughter Aishwarya Rai was married to Lalu-Rabri elder son Tej Pratap, former Health Minister in the Mahagatbandhan Government headed by Nitish. However, after marital discord, Aishwarya has been staying with her parents and fighting a divorce case in Patna.

Chandrika, whose father Daroga Rai was the Chief Minister of Bihar five decades back, is a senior RJD MLA and was minister in the short-lived Mahagatbandhan Government. After joining the JD (U), Chandrika on Thursday did not rule out Aishwarya contesting the ensuing Assembly poll. “Any adult, who has completed 25 years of age, can contest an election,” quipped Chandrika, on the question of Ashwariya making poll debut this October.