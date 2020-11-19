Manjhi sworn in as Protem Speaker of Bihar assembly

Jitan Ram Manjhi sworn in as Protem Speaker of Bihar assembly

He has been appointed for the period November 23-24, 2020

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 19 2020, 13:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2020, 13:35 ist
Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi was on Thursday sworn in as the Protem Speaker of the state assembly, according to a communication issued by the Raj Bhavan.

Manjhi, a multiple-term MLA and founding president of the Hindustani Awam Morcha, was administered oath of office by Governor Fagu Chauhan.

"He has been appointed for the period November 23-24, 2020, until a new Speaker is elected," said the communication.

A five-day inaugural session of the newly constituted assembly is scheduled to commence on November 23.

Jitan Ram Manjhi
Bihar
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
Hindustani Awam Morcha

