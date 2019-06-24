J'khand Muslim man lynched under suspicion of 'theft'

A Muslim man in Jharkhand was lynched by a mob on June 18 under suspicion of theft. The attack occurred in the state's Kharsawan district.

The man, identified as 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari, was allegedly beaten up for over 18 hours and forced to chant "Jai Shree Ram" and Jai Hanuman" by the mob before being handed to the police. He died on June 22.

Speaking to HuffPost, SP Chandan Kumar Sinha said that Tabrez had gone with two people who wanted to commit theft, but he was caught by a mob and beaten up while the two men fled from the scene.

Another report on India Today said Tabrez worked as a welder in Pune. He was in the state to celebrate Eid with his family, who had also arranged a wedding for him.

One accused, Pappu Mandal, has been arrested and the police are on the hunt for the others.