Jolt to BJP in Tripura as two MLAs resign, quit party

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 07 2022, 12:19 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 12:23 ist

In a jolt to the BJP in Tripura, MLA Sudip Roy Barman and his close associate Asish Kumar Saha on Monday tendered their resignations from Tripura Legislative Assembly, according to ANI.

They also resigned from the primary membership of the BJP.

More to follow...

