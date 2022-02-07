Jolt to BJP in Tripura as two MLAs resign, quit party

In a jolt to the BJP in Tripura, MLA Sudip Roy Barman and his close associate Asish Kumar Saha on Monday tendered their resignations from Tripura Legislative Assembly, according to ANI.

They also resigned from the primary membership of the BJP.

BJP MLA Sudip Roy Barman and his close associate Asish Kumar Saha tender their resignations from Tripura Legislative Assembly. They also resigned from the primary membership of the BJP. pic.twitter.com/3zNeqG5yLj — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022

More to follow...

