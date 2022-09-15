JP Nadda sounds bugle in poll-bound Nagaland, says Naga issue to be resolved

Bharatiya Janata Party national president J P Nadda—in what could be construed as a soft kickstart to Nagaland assembly elections slated for coming March—told a crowd in the state that the Union government was taking to resolve the decades-old Naga conflict.

Nadda, who was addressing a rally at Old Riphyim in Wokha district, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had initiated several steps to resolve the long-standing conflicts in Assam and Tripura. He also said that, similarly, the Centre was keen to resolve the Naga conflict to establish permanent peace in the region.

“Earlier the Northeast was known for violence and blockades, but the steps taken since 2014 have changed the face of the Northeast. Peace has come to the region and the number of insurgency related incidents decreased by 80 per cent. We resolved the Bodo and Karbi issues by signing the Bodo Accord and Karbi Accord in Assam,” Nadda said, adding, “There are some issues in the Naga conflict, but things are moving to resolve…we have given priority on the issue of protection of identity and culture of the ethnic tribes in the Northeast.”

The BJP president also highlighted how the Modi government considered tribals important, and how the union government had taken steps to address tribal communities’ challenges.

“The election of Droupadi Murmu as the first tribal President of India shows our party’s love for the tribals in the country. There are… eight tribal ministers under the Modi government. Be it in the improvement of education facilities, healthcare, land rights or protection of identity and culture, the Modi government has given utmost importance to the welfare of the tribals,” Nadda said, while appealing to the crowd to ensure that the lotus would bloom in Nagaland.

The BJP, at present, is an ally in Nagaland’s coalition government led by Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), a regional party. The saffron party already announced a seat sharing arrangement, in which the BJP will contest in 20 seats, while the NDPP would field candidates across 40 seats. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio heads the NDPP, while BJP’s Y Patton is the deputy chief minister.

Nadda later met the BJP leaders, Members of Parliament and party workers in state capital Kohima. On Friday, the BJP president is scheduled to visit two churches and meet the church leaders, who play a crucial role in the Christian-majority state. The meeting is seen as BJP’s significant move to reach out to the Christian voters in Nagaland.