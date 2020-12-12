Jubilation for BJP, UPPL turns into anticipation in Bodoland Territorial Council polls

The initial jubilation for BJP in Assam and the regional UPPL turned into anticipation in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections as the ruling Bodoland People's Front (BPF) was leading in 17 of the 40 seats till 7.30 pm on Saturday.

Eight BJP candidates were leading while United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) was leading in 12 seats.

Counting of the ballots was still on.

BJP had earlier indicated that it would part ways with BPF, its ally since 2016 Assembly polls and join hands with the UPPL to form the new Bodoland council, but the BPF sprang a surprise by evening when it was heading towards emerging as the single-largest party.

BPF leaders hoped that if it wins 18 seats, it would form the new council with the support of Congress-AIUDF and Independent members. This will spoil BJP's target to unseat its ally BPF, which is ruling BTC since 2003. "Let's wait for a few hours. We will cross the majority mark on our own," a BPF leader said.

Elections for BTC, an autonomous and self-governing council council under Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, comprising four districts in Assam was held in two phases on December 7 and 10.

The BPF, led by former insurgent leader Hagrma Mohilary, has been in power in BTC since its formation in 2003. The party, this time, however, was facing a stiff competition from UPPL, another regional party, which gained strength after several influential leaders joined it after signing the new Bodoland Accord in January this year.

In 2015 BTC elections, BJP got only one seat.

BTC election, which witnessed a triangular contest among BPF, UPPL and BJP is seen as the "semi-final" ahead of Assembly elections slated in April-May next year.

The BTC election this time was interesting as BJP fought the elections with a target to unseat its ally BPF.