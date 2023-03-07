'Kacha Badam' singer alleges copyright infringement

'Kacha Badam' singer Bhuban can't sing his own song because of copyright issues

A social media user uploaded his video on the internet after which he became a star with the song garnering millions of views on YouTube

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 07 2023, 18:32 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2023, 18:32 ist
Kacha Badam fame singer Bhuban Badyakar with his wife Aduri shows his agreement paper with a music company, at Dubrajpur in Birbhum district of West Bengal. Credit: PTI Photo

Bhuban Badyakar, a peanut seller in West Bengal, used to sing Kacha Badam to sell his peanuts and the same song made him an internet sensation.

A social media user uploaded his video on the internet after which he became a star with the song garnering millions of views on YouTube as it went viral in Bangladesh and India.

However, Bhuban is now struggling for his livelihood and as per media reports, due to copyright issues, he cannot even sing the same song that made him an internet sensation.

He said: "I am staying in a rented house in Dubrajpur, spending a lot of money on rent. Moreover, there is no source of income and I don't know for how long things will go like this."

Bhuban said: "The song Kacha Badam made me famous but now I cannot stay in my house because of that."

He alleged that a Birbhum-based company and its owner had taken the song from him and ditched him by pretending to be from the Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS).

"I am not educated and I don't even know how to read English. Now, they are telling me that they bought my song. I cannot even reach them over the phone now."

Now, he cannot even sing his own song because of copyright issues.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
West Bengal
Copyright
Bhuban Badyakar

What's Brewing

Swiggy dubbed as 'Hinduphobic' over Holi billboard

Swiggy dubbed as 'Hinduphobic' over Holi billboard

Oscars are fine but where's gender parity in Hollywood?

Oscars are fine but where's gender parity in Hollywood?

Nearly everyone globally exposed to tiny air pollutants

Nearly everyone globally exposed to tiny air pollutants

Five women sue Texas over state’s abortion ban

Five women sue Texas over state’s abortion ban

Japan's rocket self-destructs after engine failure

Japan's rocket self-destructs after engine failure

 