Karnataka BJP brought anti-conversion bill to polarise voters: Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) brought the anti-conversion bill in Karnataka to polarise voters but it backfired, Congress Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil said on Saturday.

Talking to press representatives in Kolkata, Gohil alleged the BJP "indulges in politics of religion and people have understood this fact".

“In Karnataka, they brought the bill for polarisation and they faced a backlash. Every individual of the country has started understanding that Lord Ram is for attaining salvation, whereas BJP (talks of religion) for votes and they have nothing to do with religion. The politics of polarisation, here, in West Bengal as well, they tried. But the votes didn’t get polarised,” Gohil said.

Amid fears of a resurgence of the pandemic, the political parties are continuing with their rallies in Uttar Pradesh, and other states going to polls, where hundreds of supporters are participating. Gohil said that the party in power has the responsibility to make guidelines.

“All parties will obey. But it can’t be that a party in power will alone indulge in politics, and others will not. If Modi-ji doesn’t have only a vote bank as an agenda then it should be thought of. Whatever guidelines they follow, we, and other parties will also follow,” Gohil added.

Gohil also alleged that democracy is in “danger”, and the way the 12 MPs were recently suspended is unprecedented. “It is the need of the hour that all like-minded parties unite and fight against them (the BJP) together,” he said.

“In Bihar, there’s a word, vote-katwa (vote-splitter). If someone stands, but it appears that votes will split due to such a candidate, then people generally don’t vote for such a candidate. For example, in Gujarat, several parties put up candidates, but people vote for the BJP, or the Congress,” he added.

