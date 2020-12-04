Karnataka houses below-average job-ready engineers; Nagaland among best performers: Survey

When it comes to job-ready engineers, Nagaland houses the most tech job-ready talent, while technology hub Karnataka has ranked among below-average performers, according to a survey.

The survey base included 37,000 engineering graduates across streams who registered for the BridgeLabz Tech Employability Quotient (BTEQ), a tech eligibility test that assesses the candidate on certain parameters.

IP-driven incubation labs BridgeLabz, which conducted the survey between May and October 2020, found that candidates in Nagaland scored 122 per cent compared to the average score, followed by Uttarakhand (117 per cent), Meghalaya (112 per cent), Haryana (110 per cent), and Punjab (109 per cent).

The average score was 34.

The states are among the top-15 states where talent are above average in job readiness, it added.

BTEQ assessed each candidate on the basis of their average knowledge in five domains — Terminals and GIT Commands, Programming Constructs, OOPS Concepts, Java Programming, and Web Development, it said.

The score thus produced for each highlighted their readiness to be interviewed and join a job, it stated.

Further, the survey showed that talent from Manipur with 53 per cent, Daman and Diu (68 per cent), Arunachal Pradesh (82 per cent), Kerala (88 per cent), and Tripura (88 per cent) performed below average, it said adding that Manipur was the least tech employable workforce out of the remaining 17 states.

Surprisingly, the survey found that Karnataka, best known for housing the Indian Silicon Valley, also falls in this category.

Meanwhile, the survey showed that woman engineers have been consistently performing better than their male counterparts in most states, on an average.

The survey said 18 states have woman engineers performing better than the overall average as opposed to 15 where men lead the average score.

Meghalaya, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh are among states, which have only women excelling in all the parameters of the test, it added.

Gujarat is the only outperforming state wherein both man and woman engineers have performed equally well.

BridgeLabz founder Narayan Mahadevan said, "There is a stark distinction between states in terms of job-ready engineers. The technology hub Karnataka has below-average-performing talent."

He added that a zero per cent representation of different cohorts in some states highlights the need for robust technology skilling programs to increase their employability.

India needs to ramp up and expand the job readiness programmes for coding graduates so that they can access quality and equal opportunities, no matter which stream or state they belong to, he said.

"Besides, the domain knowledge fluctuates. Addressing this issue can open doors to numerous opportunities for candidates, critical to surviving the ever-evolving economic landscape," he added.