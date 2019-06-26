Kashmir youth arrested for insulting CRPF jawan’s widow

The Assam Police have arrested a youth from Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir for making “obscene comment” on Facebook against the widow of a CRPF jawan from Assam, who died on June 13 following a Maoist attack in Jharkhand.

A joint team of Assam and Jammu and Kashmir police arrested the accused Syed Abbas and produced him in a court in Kulgam district on June 22. He has been granted transit remand and was being brought to Assam.

A team of the crime branch of the Assam Police left for Jammu and Kashmir after a BJP worker lodged an FIR at Kamalpur police station in Western Assam’s Kamrup district seeking action against Abbas, who had allegedly posted an obscene comment regarding widow of the CRPF jawan, Sunil Kalita.

Abbas had posted the comment on the Facebook page of a Guwahati-based news channel, which posted a news item about the widow saluting her husband during his last rites.

Following the complaint, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal directed the state police to arrest the accused.

Kalita, who was posted with the 209th battalion of the CoBRA, sustained serious injuries in an IED attack in Saraikela in Jharkhand on May 28.