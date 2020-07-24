Kokrajhar DC's office in Assam declared containment zone

Assam: Kokrajhar DC's office declared containment zone

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 24 2020, 19:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2020, 19:43 ist

The Deputy Commissioner's office in Kokrajhar district of Assam has been declared as a containment zone from Friday after an employee and a guard tested positive for Covid-19, according to District Disaster Management Authority.

Earlier, the entire Gossaigaon municipality area in Kokrajhar had been declared as a containment zone to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, the Cachar district administration has put on hold activities of medical representatives due to a spike in the number of Covid-19 positive cases.

"The increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases in Cachar district has become a serious concern for public health and that is why several measures need to be taken to prevent the further spread of Covid-19," Additional Deputy Commissioner, Health, Sumit Sattawan said in an order on Thursday.

Medical representatives were asked not to visit doctors and their respective offices for 14 days from Thursday.

They were also urged to isolate themselves at home and undergo swab tests within July 27.

