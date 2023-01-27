Kolkata: BBC Modi documentary shown at Presidency University despite power cut

A section of students – with unions having Left affiliations – at the campuses of two premium universities in Kolkata organised the screening of the BBC documentary, India: The Modi Question, on Friday, with a power cut, alleged to be ‘intentional’, interrupting screening at one venue.

The screenings come a day after students affiliated with Students’ Federation of India (SFI) screened the film at Jadavpur University.

At the Presidency University, the SFI-dominated students’ body, Presidency University Students’ Council (PUSC), had organised the screening in the general common room where around 50 students squatted on the floor to watch the screening.

Rishav Saha, secretary of Presidency University’s SFI unit, alleged that after thirty minutes into the film, a power cut took place only at the film venue and in the union room. The union representatives considered this an ‘intended’ one. Following a protest and approaching the official concerned, power was restored, Saha claimed. The university couldn't be reached for a comment.

Subsequently, the remaining part of the film was screened. Saha told DH that permission was sought formally, but the authorities refused to offer consent in writing. Souren Mallick, general secretary, PUSC, said that despite only four departments of the 16 functional on Friday, there was a response. “We intend to screen the other part on Monday,” he said.

At JU, students affiliated to All India Students’ Association (Aisa), organised the screening. “Two professors – one each from departments of film studies and international relations spoke before we began. There was no issue,” Barsha Baral, secretary, Aisa-JU Arts faculty, told DH.