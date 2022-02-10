Kolkata Book Fair returns, to commence on Feb 28

One important aspect of the fair this year is the celebration of the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, founding father of Bangladesh

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Feb 10 2022, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2022, 21:59 ist
Representative Images. Credit: iStock Photo

The International Kolkata Book Fair returns this year with over 600 stalls, and Bangladesh as its focal theme country.

The Publishers & Booksellers Guild, the organisers, on Thursday announced in Kolkata that the fair has once again received the recognition from International Publishers Association, Geneva, and will figure in their calendar of book fairs. This is the 45th fair, scheduled to take place from 28 February to 13 March. The last version of the fair took place in 2020.

One important aspect of the fair this year is the celebration of the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, founding father of Bangladesh, and the country's golden jubilee year of independence.

Besides publisher-participants from different Indian states, the book fair will have an international complex. Other than Bangladesh, other international participants are Britain, USA, Russia, Italy, Japan, Iran, Spain, Argentina, Mexico and other Latin American countries.

Organisers have said that the 8th Kolkata Literature Festival for the current year will be a hybrid of online and offline events, and is scheduled for 11-12 March.

Books
book fair
Kolkata
West Bengal

