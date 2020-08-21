Kolkata cop extends a helping hand amid the coronavirus pandemic

All-rounders are not just found in cricket. Sometimes, they also exist outside the 22 yards. A Kolkata Police constable can easily be described as one of those all-rounders. From distributing masks and hand sanitisers to relatives of patients at hospitals to feeding the poor during the nationwide lockdown, Bapan Das has always extended a helping hand.

During a recent visit to the government-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, he noticed a large crowd of people, mostly relatives of patients, in the premises. What caught Das’s eye was the fact most of them did not have masks and hand sanitisers.

So he promptly went to a nearby shop and bought as many masks and hand santisers as he could with the cash he had at that time and distributed it among those people.

"I have seen that most relatives of patients at hospitals do not have masks and hand sanitisers increasing their risk of being infected. Since SSKM is one of the biggest hospitals in the city, I decided to come here first. I will also visit other hospitals soon and do the same,” Das told DH.

His generous act came as a pleasant surprise to those who were given masks and hand santisers by him. He also informed them about its importance during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Das’ activities are not just limited to distributing masks. A resident of Siliguri in North Bengal, he had set up a charitable organisation called Bidhanagar Social Welfare Society prior to the lockdown.The organisation had provided food to locals belonging to the financially weaker section of the society.

A look at the contact list in his cell phone reveals that he is also an ardent blood donor. He has saved the names of each person in his contact list along with his or her blood group so that he can promptly contact them in case blood donation is required.

“Whenever someone approaches me with the requirement of a blood donor I forward the number of donors whose blood group matches the requirement,” said Das.