Kolkata court rejects ISF MLA’s bail prayer, remands him to judicial custody till Feb 15

A Kolkata court on Wednesday rejected the bail prayers of ISF legislator Naushad Siddique and 17 other party workers, arrested during violent protests in the city, and remanded them to judicial custody till February 15.

The ISF (Indian Secular Front), which held a meeting at Esplanade here on January 21, had resorted to violent protests claiming that its workers were attacked by ruling Trinamool Congress supporters at Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district when they were coming to the city to attend the event.

The chief metropolitan magistrate at the Bankshall Court here, rejecting the bail prayers of the Bhangar MLA and the 17 other party workers, remanded them to judicial custody till February 15.

The prosecution had prayed for extension of police custody of Siddique and the 17 others.

Several police officers, including IPS officers and officers in-charge of two police stations, were injured as the protesters had clashed with the force, following which Siddique and 17 other party workers were arrested.

They had been remanded to police custody till February 1 by the CMM court.