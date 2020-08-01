Kolkata gang duped people over Covid-19 tests, arrested

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Aug 01 2020, 15:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2020, 15:42 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: Getty Images

 Three persons were arrested in Kolkata for allegedly duping people after taking money from them for Covid-19 tests, police said on Saturday.

Two of them were working as contractual laboratory assistants at different state-run hospitals in the city, a senior officer said.

They were using fake ICMR forms to collect swab samples of people to test those for Covid-19, he said.

They took money from the people for the tests and duped them, the officer said.

The racket was unearthed after family members of a patient who died lodged a police complaint, alleging that the test conducted by the accused was incorrect, he added.

The three people were arrested late on Friday from their residences in the Netaji Nagar area, police said.

Kolkata
Coronavirus
COVID-19
ICMR
West Bengal

