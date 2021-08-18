Kolkata man anxiously waits for Afghan wife stranded in Kabul

She was worried that the situation would become worse in Afghanistan when the US announced that it will withdraw its troops from the country. But little did Hasi know that the Taliban would take over the country so soon and she would be left stranded at her sister’s house in Kabul struggling to contact her husband in North Kolkata.

Hasi, born and brought up in Kabul, went there to meet her sister after five years in June and could have returned to India before the Taliban fighters took over the city. But she decided to stay by the side of her sister at the time of crisis.

The last time her husband Subrata Dutta spoke to her was on Monday through Facebook. But after exchanging a couple of messages he could not get in touch with her anymore. “During that brief conversation she urged me not to worry and said that she will return to India soon,” said Dutta.

But seeing the chaotic situation in Kabul, he is not sure how Hasi will return to India any time soon. Dutta first came to know Hasi about 10 years back and after being in a relationship for five years the couple got married.

Dutta said that he has gone to Afghanistan several times but has never seen the country in such a situation. “Earlier she had been to Afghanistan several times. I knew the situation was worsening there. But never thought that the Taliban would take over the country in such a short time,” said Dutta.

Dutta also said that he will urge the government to bring her back to India safely. “I will request our government to ensure her safe return to India by any means,” said Dutta.

As the chaotic situation continues in Afghanistan, Dutta, a motivational speaker by profession, is anxiously waiting more than 2000 km away from Kabul in Kolkata for his wife to return home.