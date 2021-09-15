Kolkata man 'thanks' Covid for cancelled Afghanistan trip

A North Kolkata resident says the coronavirus pandemic was a blessing in disguise for him.

Richard Sujit Gomes, a resident of Dum Dum Cantonment in the northern fringes of Kolkata considers it his “good fortune” that the viral disease put a stop to his trip to war-ravaged Afghanistan.

Just as he was going to return to his job at the end of March this year, he tested positive for the infection and had to cancel his trip.

"Fortunately, I tested positive for Covid-19 and my trip got cancelled. Otherwise, if I went to Afghanistan, perhaps I would not be able to return home,” said Gomes.

In 2011, he took up a job as a cook in the Helmand province, where he worked till 2015 and again went in November 2016.

Gomes, who used to cook food for the US troops, returned home in January on a three-months leave.

Recalling his experience in Helmand, he recalled that he had to stay in a heavily fortified area spread across four kilometres.

"We were not allowed to go outside the area without special permission. But despite the odds I worked there for a bit more income to sustain my family better,” said Gomes.

Days ahead of his scheduled return to Afghanistan in March, Gomes suddenly discovered that he had lost his sense of smell which was followed by fever and weakness. He was found to be positive for Covid-19 in the mandatory RT-PCR test required for boarding the flight to Afghanistan.

"My employer told me that they will allow me to rejoin duty when I send them my negative test report. But they never called me perhaps because they realised that the situation in Afghanistan was steadily deteriorating,” said Gomes.

Although he is yet to find another job and is facing considerable difficulty in sustaining his family, Gomes and his wife say they would rather cope with the financial crisis rather than face an uncertain and potentially life-threatening situation in Afghanistan.

