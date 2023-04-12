Kolkata Metro runs under river, first in India

Kolkata Metro rake runs under river for first time in India, reaches Howrah from Kolkata

The Metro rake which had only officials and engineers on board ran under the Hooghly from Kolkata to Howrah on the other side of the river

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Apr 12 2023, 19:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 19:14 ist
Credit: Twitter Screengrab/@metrorailwaykol

Kolkata Metro created history on Wednesday when its rake ran through a tunnel under a river for the first time in the country, a senior official said here.

The Metro rake which had only officials and engineers on board ran under the Hooghly from Kolkata to Howrah on the other side of the river.

This is a “revolutionary step” in providing a modern transport system to the people of Kolkata and its suburbs, the official said.

Metro Railway General Manager P Uday Kumar Reddy and other senior officers travelled from Mahakaran station in Kolkata to Howrah Maidan station in the rake.

India News
Kolkata
metro
Kolkata Metro

