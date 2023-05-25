Kolkata metro services partially disrupted as man jumps before train

Metro train services were partially disrupted after a man allegedly jumped into the railway tracks before an approaching train at Kalighat station here on Thursday, police said.

The identity of the deceased who is in his mid-40s is yet to be ascertained, they said.

"The man's body has been recovered from the track and we are sending it to the hospital. His identity is yet to be ascertained," a police officer from Kalighat police station said.

Following the incident which happened at around 10.10 am, Metro services were partially disrupted, a metro railway official said.

Metro train services resumed operations from 11.20 am, the official said.