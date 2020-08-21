Kolkata Police ACP dies of Covid-19

An Assistant Commissioner of Kolkata Police died of Covid-19 on the early hours of Friday. With this, the total number of police personnel who have succumbed to the coronavirus in West Bengal rises to 27.

While nine Kolkata Police officials have died due to the virus, the death toll in West Bengal Police currently stands at 18.

“ Extremely saddened to share the news of the untimely demise of an outstanding Officer ACP (Central Div) Uday Shankar Banerjee who was under treatment in the hospital due to COVID-19 #TeamKP stands by the family of the deceased Officer #Sad #CoronaMartyr #RIP,” tweeted Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma.

According to police sources, Banerjee was hospitalised about a week back. He started showing symptoms such as breathing problem and his oxygen level also plummeted. He later tested positive for Covid-19 and was shifted to a dedicated Covid hospital. He was also suffering from high blood pressure.

Police sources said that while another Assistant Commissioner recovered from the infection after being hospitalised for about 40 days another official of the same rank was in the hospital for 53 days before being cured of the virus.