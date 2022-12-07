Kolkata Police asks Paresh Rawal to appear for remarks on Bengalis

Paresh Rawal asked to appear by Kolkata Police

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS,
  • Dec 07 2022, 00:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2022, 00:16 ist
Paresh Rawal. Credit: AFP Photo

Actor-turned-politician Paresh Rawal has been asked to appear by Kolkata Police in connection with his recent comments made on Bengalis, during an election campaign in Gujarat. 

According to police sources, the actor has been asked to be present on December 12, Monday.

BJP faces flak for Paresh Rawal's Bengali-fish remark

Earlier last week, a complaint was filed by CPI(M)’s state Secretary Md Salim, with a local police station in Kolkata. Subsequently, an investigation was initiated. Trinamool leaders, too, had condemned his comments.

Rawal spoke in Gujarati and had mentioned that if gas cylinders become expensive, these will become cheaper again. He said if inflation goes up, it will come down, and people will get employment too. But what if Bangladeshi, Rohingyas start living around you, like in Delhi? Rawal went on and asked, what will people do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for Bengalis?

Later, responding to a post, however, Rawal had clarified his statement, and had apologised.

