Kolkata Police constable dies due to Covid-19

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 25 2020, 10:07 ist
So far, three Kolkata Police personnel have died of Covid-19. Credit: AFP Photo

A Kolkata Police constable succumbed to Covid-19 at a private hospital here, an officer said on Saturday.

Constable Krishna Kanta Barman posted at Hastings Police Station died on Friday, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

"He was suffering from Covid-19 for more than a week and succumbed to it last evening. His family will get Rs 10 lakh as part of the health insurance of the state government for Covid-19 warriors," he said.

So far, three Kolkata Police personnel have died of Covid-19.

Officer-in-charge of Taltala Women's Police Station has been diagnosed with Covid-19 and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, police sources said.

Currently, over 270 police personnel of the force are undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at different hospitals, they said.

So far, over 900 policemen including Kolkata Police personnel have been infected by the disease in West Bengal, the officer added. 

