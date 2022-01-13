Kolkata Police issues fraud alert over Covid booster doses

Cyber criminals these days are attempting to cheat people by offering booster doses for Covid-19 through messages and calls. People less familiar with online frauds are likely to fall prey to these scams. The Kolkata Police, in a 'fraud alert' has warned people not to fall into the trap.

"Fraudsters have found new way to cheat people. They may call or send messages asking people if they need booster dose for Covid-19. If the answer is yes, they might send a link and ask them to click on it and then ask for OTP,” Murlidhar Sharma, Joint CP (crime), Kolkata, posted in a tweet. “Be alert, this is a ploy to siphon off your money. If you receive such calls or text message, don’t download any link and don’t share OTP,” he added.

While no complaints regarding lost money have been received by Kolkata Police, many people have shared with cops that they are receiving messages or calls concerning booster doses that ask for downloading a link and sharing the OTP.

A senior police official warned that such calls or messages asking people to share bank details or perform a minimum transaction of Rs 1, are by fraudsters. One way to tackle such a situation is to disconnect the call and block the number, with information shared with police.

