Kolkata schoolboy death: 18 held for arson in Behala

Kolkata schoolboy death: 18 arrested for arson in Behala

The police had on Friday night arrested the driver and helper of the truck.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Aug 05 2023, 17:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2023, 17:24 ist
Security personnel in large numbers deployed during a protest that erupted following a road accident in which a student of the Barisha High School was killed by a speeding truck. Credit: PTI Photo

At least 18 people have been arrested and several others detained in connection with rioting and arson in the city's Behala area, following the death of a six-year-old boy in a road accident.

A speeding truck had crushed the Class 2 student and left his father battling for life in hospital on Friday morning, triggering massive protests.

"We have arrested 18 persons for their alleged involvement in rioting and arson yesterday," a police officer said.

Another officer said a few others have also been detained for their suspected involvement.

Also Read | Minor crushed to death by speeding truck in Kolkata, massive protests erupt

The police had on Friday night arrested the driver and helper of the truck.

Several police vehicles and private buses were set on fire in the aftermath of the accident, prompting the administration to deploy RAF personnel in large numbers.

Police also baton-charged protesters and fired tear gas shells to bring the situation under control on Friday.

The deceased boy's father is undergoing treatment at state-run SSKM Hospital.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Kolkata
Crime
Accident
West Bengal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Blaze engulfs historic ministry building in Cairo

Blaze engulfs historic ministry building in Cairo

H S Prannoy reaches final of Australia Open

H S Prannoy reaches final of Australia Open

Odisha declares Hepatitis B, C as notifiable diseases

Odisha declares Hepatitis B, C as notifiable diseases

House panel recommends upping taxes on tobacco products

House panel recommends upping taxes on tobacco products

7 lakes in Coimbatore revived under Smart City project

7 lakes in Coimbatore revived under Smart City project

India’s wildlife: Looking beyond tigers

India’s wildlife: Looking beyond tigers

Striking writers, studios meet over contract talks

Striking writers, studios meet over contract talks

Chaos in New York over YouTubers' PlayStation giveaway

Chaos in New York over YouTubers' PlayStation giveaway

 