Kuki groups lift 2-month blockade on NH-2 in Manipur

Two militant outfits of Manipur, under Suspensions of Operation, on Sunday said they have lifted the two-month long blockade in Kangpokpi district along the crucial National Highway-2.
Issuing a joint statement, the United Peoples' Front (UPF) and Kuki National Organisation (KNO) said the blockade has been lifted with immediate effect following "deep concern to restore peace and harmony" by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
However, Kuki civil society group Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), which had announced a roadblock on NH-2 two months ago, has not officially withdrawn the agitation yet.
Also Read | Two killed in fresh violence in Manipur
Manipur has two national highways -- NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur) and NH-37 (Imphal-Jiribam).
The NH-2 has been under blockade by Kuki organisations since the violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, and was temporarily opened following Shah's visit in late May.
The decision to lift the blockade comes following a recent meeting of the UPF, KNO and other Kuki groups with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati, sources close to the development said.
Also Read | Biren Singh: CM loses face, plot as Manipur burns
"The decision was taken after wide-ranging consultations with civil society organisations, village chiefs and women leaders on several occasions," the joint statement said.
More than 100 people have so far lost their lives in ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon
Monsoon rains cover country, still lower than average
Sunak speaks of 'sting' of racism growing up in UK
UP village carves out niche in making artificial braids
India win the battle of equals
John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' set for Jan 2024 release
Plight of tribes never touches hearts of powers that be