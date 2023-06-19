Kuki militants burn down five houses in Manipur's Kanto Sabal

Kuki militants burn down 5 houses in Manipur's Lamsang

The incident took place despite the heavy deployment of Central Forces to guard the area

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 19 2023, 08:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 08:55 ist
Army personnel stand guard in violence-hit Manipur. Credit: IANS File Photo

Kuki militants burnt down five abandoned houses in Kanto Sabal in Manipur's Lamsang district yesterday around midnight, a retired BSNL officer and a local resident confirmed to ANI.

More to follow...

Manipur
India News
kuki

