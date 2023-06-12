Kukis objects allocation in peace panel 'without consent'

Amid resurgence of violence in Manipur, the Union Government on June 10 announced the setting up of a Peace Committee in the northeastern state to facilitate the peacemaking process among various ethnic groups.

The committee will be led by the Governor Anusuiya Uikey and will consist of 51 members from both Meitei and Kuki committees, among others.

However, representatives of the Kuki group have expressed disappointment in the allocation saying that they have been added to the committee without consent, as per a report in The Indian Express.

Retired Indian Defence Accounts Service officer J Lhungdim told IE that his name had been included in the committee without consent.

“This is an important question as without my consent, why and how did they add my name to the peace committee. I have spoken with several Kuki representatives and they told me that their names were also added to the committee without talking to them and they are also not happy with this act….I believe it’s not going to work this way and the Central government should be part of this committee, instead of leaving everything on Chief Minister N Biren Singh.”

They have also said that instead of leaving the entire matter in the hands of the state government, the Centre should have been involved.

Of the 51 named by the Ministry of Home Affairs, 25 are from the Meitei community, 11 from Kuki, 10 are from the Naga community while the Muslims and Nepalis will be represented by 3 and 2 members, respectively.

Apart from the representatives named by the MHA in the order issued by Deputy Secretary Narendra Gautam on June 10, the political leaders that have been named are, State ministers Y Khemchand and Nemcha Kipgen; Lok Sabha MP Lorho S Pfoze; BJP Manipur unit chief Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi; JD(U) leader Md Abdul Nasir; CPI leader Dr Moirangthem Nara, and MLAs T Shanti Singh and K Ranjit Singh.

The Director General of Police P Doungel, two retired professors of Manipur University, chairman of Manipur’s Bar Council, retired government officials and five social workers are included in the committee.

Some of the presidents of various organisations are also part of the peace panel. Ajay Khongsai, President (Kuki Inpi Manipur), David K Shimray, President (Tangkhul Naga Long), Lourembam Nganbi, President (Apuna Manipur Kanba Ima Lup), Awangbow Newmai, President (the Naga People’s Front), S M Jalal, President (All Manipur Muslim Organisations Coordinating Committee), Md Rajauddin, President (Manipuri Muslim Council Moreh), R Machundoubou, President (Joint Tribe Council, Zeliangrong Council), are a few among all, the publication reported Gautam saying.

Former president of United Naga Council, L Adino Mao said that he came to know about his appointment in the peace panel through social media.

“I am yet to receive any official communication about my appointment in the peace committee,” he said.

Calling the formation of the peace committee a “positive step”, President of the All Manipur United Club Organisation Ph Nando Luwang said, “I was informed today by the Home department that I am a member of the peace committee… Things will become clear once the committee chairperson calls a meeting in the coming days.”